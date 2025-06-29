Huge Boost For Real Madrid Amid Club World Cup! 18-year-old Brazilian Wonderkid Joins Los Blancos Squad In US Ahead Of Juventus Clash

Endrick meets Vinicius Junior in the Real Madrid dressing room ahead of FIFA CWC 2025 knockout stage clash | Image: Real Madrid

FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid will take on Juventus in their upcoming Round of 16 clash in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, on Wednesday, July 2nd.

The match between Real Madrid and Juventus will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Real Madrid Clinch Consecutive Wins In Group Stage To Confirm Spot In R16 Of FIFA CWC

Real Madrid had a sluggish start in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in their opening match of the tournament.

However, Los Blancos made a solid start, sealing two back-to-back wins in the group stage. In their second game, Real Madrid clinched a 3-1 triumph over Pachuca. Following that, Los Merengues clinched a dominating 3-0 triumph over Salzburg.

Real Madrid finished at the top of the Group H standings with seven points after sealing two wins.

Brazilian Youngster Joins Real Madrid Squad In US

Ahead of Real Madrid's upcoming clash in the Round of 16 against Juventus, Los Blancos got a huge boost in their attacking lineup as the 18-year-old Brazilian wonderkid joined the squad in the United States.

Real Madrid took to their social media handle on Sunday, June 29th, and shared a picture of Endrick meeting Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso in Florida.

Endrick was sidelined for over a month after suffering from a hamstring injury. However, the youngster rejoined the squad after recovering from his injury.

During Endrick's absence in the ongoing Club World Cup 2025, head coach Xabi Alonso used Gonzalo Garcia, alongside Vinicius Junior, to strengthen the attacking lineup of Los Merengues.

Real Madrid underwent a crucial change in their team management after the end of the 2024-2025 season, as Xabi Alonso became the European giants' new head coach.

Following a trophyless season in the 2024-2025 season, Carlo Ancelotti had to step down from his position as the manager.