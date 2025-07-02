Chelsea Handed Major FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Boost as Joao Pedro Joins to Bolster Squad's Attacking Options

Chelsea are currently the only Premier League side still competing in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the Blues have been handed a major boost in terms of their squad as Joao Pedro, the Brazil international forward who dazzled for Brighton and Hove Albion last season, has officially joined the side.

Pedro is the second major signing made by the London-based side in this summer transfer window after they also bought Liam Delap from relegated Ipswich Town. There will be more players added to the squad this summer - Dario Essugo, Estevao Willian, Mamadou Sarr, Andre Santos and Kendry Paez are among them - but their transfers were pre-agreed.

Pedro joins on a 8-year deal that runs through till the 2033 season and will hope to make a step up in his career having impressed for other English clubs so far.

Joao Pedro - A Brief Snapshot

The 23-year-old is a product of Brazilian club Fluminense but first made his mark in English side Watford before joining Brighton in the 2023 summer transfer window, where he impressed enough to earn this move.

He was the joint-highest goalscorer in the club last season despite missing the last two league games due to a bust-up with teammate Jan Paul van Hecke. Upon joining Chelsea, he said the aim is simple - to win as many trophies as possible.

"Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history. They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing - win," he told the club's official website upon his signing.

The Chelsea-Brighton Connection

Incidentally, he is also the latest figure to exchange hands between Chelsea and Brighton.

Chelsea poached head coach Graham Potter from there before he was sacked in a few months, but also signed left-back Marc Cucurella, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and midfielder Moises Caicedo from the same club.