Kepa Arrizabalaga Is A Gunner! Spanish Goalkeeper Signs Three-Year Contract With Arsenal Worth 5 Million Euros

Arsenal on Tuesday, July 1st, confirmed the signing of star Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in a five-million-euro deal from their rival Chelsea. The 30-year-old goalkeeper joined Arsenal on a three-year deal.

Kepa joined Chelsea back in August 2018 and stayed in the London-based club until 2023. Following that, he moved to Real Madrid on a loan deal. After coming back from Los Blancos, Kepa was again sent to Premier League side Bournemouth on loan.

Kepa Arrizabalaga Won Five Major Titles With Chelsea

During his time in Real Madrid, Kepa played 20 matches in total and won the prestigious UEFA Champions League (UCL) title in the 2023-2024 season. Los Blancos signed Kepa on loan after their first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL tear, which forced him out of the field for months.

Kepa Arrizabalaga joining Arsenal marks an end to his seven-year spell at Chelsea. At Chelsea, the Spanish goalkeeper made 163 appearances and clinched four major titles.

Back in 2018, Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Club in a whopping 72 million euros deal, making him the most expensive transfer for a goalkeeper. He still holds the milestone.

In the previous 2024-2025 season, Kepa Arrizabalaga displayed a stunning performance with Bournemouth. He appeared in 38 Premier League games for Bournemouth, making nine clean sheets.

Kepa Arrizabalaga Writes Heartfelt Note To Chelsea Fans

While saying goodbye to his former club, Chelsea, Kepa wrote an emotional note on his official Instagram handle, saying that the last few years with Chelsea have been 'unforgettable', and will stay 'close' to him.

"After seven unforgettable years, the time has come to close a very special chapter in my life. Chelsea was my home, my family, and the place where I grew both as a footballer and as a person... Thank you to the coaches, the staff, my teammates, and most of all, to you, the fans. Wearing this badge has been an honour and a source of pride," Kepa Arrizabalaga wrote on Instagram.