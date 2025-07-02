Manolo Marquez Steps Down As Indian Football Team Head Coach After Mutual Agreement With AIFF

Manolo Marquez has resigned as the head coach of the Indian Football Team after reaching a mutual agreement with the All India Football Federation. Marquez, who has also been managing FC Goa, has been under scanner following India's recent defeats to Thailand and Hong Kong.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General K Satyanarayana confirmed the development to PTI.“The AIFF and Manolo decided to mutually part ways without any financial implications to any of the two parties. So, he is relieved from being India coach. The AIFF will shortly advertise for the post of head coach."

Marquez replaced Igor Stimac last year and signed a two-year contract with AIFF. But India succumbed to a new low under his tenure and managed to secure just one win in the last eight matches. The final nail in the coffin was India's 1-0 loss to Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Stefan Pereira scored a 95-minute penalty to send the Blue Tigers further into uncertainty.