Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Handed Huge Boost Ahead of Nottingham Forest Game in Final Premier League Gameweek

Chelsea need one Premier League win to qualify for the UCL. | Image: AP

The final Premier League gameweek of the season is a crucial one for Chelsea, as they will face Nottingham Forest in a game that has direct bearings on their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Chelsea are currently 5th in the table but need to beat Forest to stay there - to make matters more complicated, Forest themselves can make the top 5 if results go their way.

And it is a huge task for manager Enzo Maresca, who must also juggle his squad members for another crucial game in the middle of next week - the UEFA Europa Conference League final vs Real Betis.

The good news for the Italian is that he has been handed a double boost ahead of the final league game of the season.

Two Players Make Injury Return

Speaking to the media on Friday (May 23), Maresca confirmed that forwards Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku are both fit for the final league game of the season.

"Yes, Christo is available. He’s been working with us in the last few days, being part of the training sessions. Marc Guiu is the same. They can both be available for the next game," Maresca said.

Given Chelsea's main striker Nicolas Jackson is suspended, the return of Guiu and Nkunku will give Maresca more options to lead the forward line.

Academy player Tyrique George led the line against Manchester United but given he is a winger by trade, he wasn't as effective as he can be.

‘Squad Rotation Will Happen’

The influx of two new squad players will be welcome news, and Maresca himself admitted he will be rotating players in both their games.

"We will need to make changes for these games, for sure. We will need to rotate and change things for the game [on Wednesday], because we don’t have enough time to recover players and recover the energy in that period from Sunday to Wednesday."