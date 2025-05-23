Manchester United Linked With FA Cup-winning Striker As Rebuild Begins After UEFA Europa League Heartbreak

Manchester United lost the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, thus confirming a season without European football as they currently sit 16th in the Premier League standings.

The lack of Champions League football will come as a blow for United, who needed the extra financial boost in order to provide better players for new manager Ruben Amorim.

However, that has not stopped rumours of the club looking to sign more players as a summer clear-out beckons at Old Trafford.

And the latest rumours in England have linked them to a striker who recently won the FA Cup and is eyeing a call-up to his national team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

United Linked to New Striker

According to multiple media reports in England, United are interested in signing French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has had a breakthrough season at Palace.

Mateta has scored 17 goals for the Eagles so far this season in all competitions and has also provided 4 assists.

Palace, it is worth noting, exercised an option to extend his deal by a year, meaning his existing contract runs till 2027.

However, it seems extremely likely that he will move in the summer as a number of clubs have been linked with a move for the Frenchman.

Interest Remains in Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap

But he is not the only attacking option United are pursuing this summer as the goal is to bolster their squad with more quality.

There have been discussions with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, with the Brazil international reportedly keen to leave and join a bigger club.

United would certainly fit the bill and there is no indication that missing out on Champions League football has impacted that move in any way.

There is also interest in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who would have a £30 million release clause now that the side have been relegated from the Premier League.