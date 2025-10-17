Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Provides Concerning Cole Palmer Injury Update Ahead of Nottingham Forest Clash: 'I Was Wrong'

After two weeks of hectic international football, club football will finally return this week. Following their last-gasp win over Liverpool, Chelsea will take on Nottingham Forest in a crucial Premier League match on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca Provides Huge Cole Palmer Injury Update

The Blues have had a mixed start to the season and are currently 7th placed in the EPL table. Cole Palmer has been a crucial part of Enzo Maresca's plans, but his concurrent injury issues have forced him to miss a number of matches already so early into the season.

Palmer hobbled off the pitch during the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, which appeared to be a recurrence of his previous groin injury. He was also not picked by Thomas Tuchel for the England squad, and now it has emerged that the playmaker could be out for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Maresca reveals he hoped the player would be available after the international break, but Palmer might need 6-7 weeks more in order to get match fit. As quoted by the Associated Press, he said, “I was wrong. Unfortunately, he needs to be out probably six more weeks. So, this is the update.”

Maresca cleared the air that the Chelsea star would not go under the knife. "We try to protect Cole as much as we can and the most important thing is when he comes back, he is fully fit.”

Chelsea Are Hugely Dependant On Cole Palmer

Given the time frame, Palmer might miss some Premier League matches as well as Champions League games. It hasn't been the most desired start for Palmer, who looked to be in the mood in the FIFA Club World Cup. But he hasn't been in stellar form and has enjoyed a rather quiet time in the English top flight. In three matches, he has only found the net once and also scored just one goal in the Champions League this season.