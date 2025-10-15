Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves New Career Milestone, Increases Lead Over Lionel Messi In Elusive List As Portugal Play 2-2 Draw Against Hungary

Despite playing to a 2-2 draw against Hungary, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo continued to be the talk of the town. Portugal were locking horns with Hungary in the Group F match of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match was played at the Estádio José Alvalade stadium, with 47,854 fans in attendance. Portugal had fancied their chances of securing their spot in next summer's tournament after England beat Latvia 5-0, but fate had different plans.

Cristiano Ronaldo Adds Another Achievement To His Illustrious Resume

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal played out a 2-2 draw against Hungary. The 40-year-old has now raced past Guatemala striker Carlos Ruiz, who has 39 goals from 47 appearances in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ronaldo also increased his lead over the reigning World Champion and Argentina stalwart Lionel Messi, who has 36 goals from 72 appearances.

Players With The Most Goals In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo: 41 goals in 51 appearances

Carlos Ruiz: 39 goals in 47 appearances

Lionel Messi: 36 goals in 72 appearances

Ali Daei: 35 goals in 51 appearances

Robert Lewandowski: 33 goals in 42 appearances

Chris Wood: 29 goals in 31 appearances

Sardar Azmoun: 29 goals in 41 appearances

Edin Dzeko: 29 goals in 42 appearances

Luis Suarez: 29 goals in 64 appearances

Karim Bagheri: 28 goals in 29 appearances

"We didn't manage the game in the last 10 minutes well enough. If you don't kill the game, you need to know how to manage it until the end. Today we stopped playing and Hungary equalized," said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez after the 2-2 draw.

Portugal vs Hungary: As It Happened

In the match that was played in Lisbon, Hungary took an eighth-minute lead with a goal from Attila Szalai, but Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 22nd minute of the game to equalize the game.