Chelsea Set to Part Ways With Nicolas Jackson And Christopher Nkunku Ahead of 2025-26 Season

It has been a busy football summer 2025 transfer window for Chelsea, as the Premier League side have brought in a number of new players. And this means they are keen to offload a few players as well, with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson being consistently linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge.

Jackson has been linked with a move to PL rivals Newcastle United and potentially Tottenham Hotspur if they can get rid of Brazilian striker Richarlison.

As for Nkunku, he has been in talks with multiple European clubs as he remains keen to get more playing time, with Chelsea only able to offer him a squad role at present.

How Have Nkunku & Jackson Fared at Chelsea?

Both have had mixed times in terms of regular game time as well as consistency in front of goal - a key metric to judge any forward's success.

Nkunku has largely operated in a bit-part role despite joining in 2022, as injuries and managerial changes have meant he was unable to consistently get a run in the playing XI.

Maresca has used Nkunku more due to his better availability last season but even that was largely in the Conference League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup instead of the league.

Jackson has made far more appearances but has become renowned as much for his ability to miss easy chances as he has for his excellent link-up play and relentless approach.

Both are behind the pecking order as far as starting berths and Chelsea would hope to raise funds by selling them both.

What Next For Chelsea?

As such, neither of them are expected to feature in Chelsea's pre-season games against AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, which will be their only 2 friendlies they play ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The reason why they are not playing more games is due to their large run in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which they ended up winning.

The summer tournament extended their season and players were thus given time off when most other teams were reporting back for pre-season.