FC Barcelona's Star Defender Inigo Martinez to Join Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix in Al-Nassr After Terminating Contract

Spain's La Liga champions FC Barcelona have been dealt a major blow in the 2025 football transfer window, as key defender Inigo Martinez is set to terminate his contract with the side and join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix currently ply their trade.

Martinez was the first-choice centre-back at the Catalan club last season, playing a key role in their run to the title as he made 46 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona.

However, he had a break clause in his contract that allowed him to move to the Saudi giants without earning the Spanish club a transfer fee.

Break Clause Key to Al-Nassr Deal

The break clause was something that could only be activated by Martinez, and his keenness to move can be seen by the fact that he did activate it.

This means he leaves Barcelona on a free transfer, meaning Al-Nassr - who have spent heavily on players like Joao Felix this summer - will not have to pay a single dime to Barcelona.

He was keen to leave as, aged 34, a move to the Saudi Pro League ensured that he could get one final big payday before potentially calling it quits from the game.

There is, however, one advantage that Barca got from the departure of the man who was a key member of their side in the season gone by.

Wage Room For FC Barcelona

It is well-known that Barcelona's dodgy financial condition meant they needed wiggle room to register new signings as, according to La Liga regulations, they are still spending over their salary limit.

This means that they cannot register any new signings made until they make room on the wage bill, which they can now that Martinez is gone.

The veteran defender was on a salary of around €14 million a year and that can now be used to give them the necessary space to register new signings.