English Premier League (EPL) club Chelsea paid tribute to Abhradeep Saha, also known as Angry Rantman, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 27 on Wednesday, April 17. During Chelsea's home match against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, the Premier League club paid tribute to its Indian fan. An announcement was made during the half-time of the match between Chelsea and West Ham to remember Abhradeep Saha.

Chelsea pays tribute to Angry Rantman

A video is going viral on social media, where the announcement to remember Angry Rantman at the Chelsea stadium could be heard in the background.

Abhradeep 'Angry Rantman' Saha being remembered at half time at #CheWhu #CFC #AngryRantman 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NsKdoRuhqE — SHAZOLA (@CFCTakeover)

Abhradeep Saha, known widely as Angry Rantman, passed away on the same day that his family shared the tragic news through his official social media accounts.

“With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time,” read a statement from the Saha family, shared via Angry Rantman's social media account.

As far as the match between Chelsea and West Ham is concerned, the Blues won 5-0. Two goals from Nicholas Jackson, along with strikes from Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, and Noni Madueke, secured the victory for them.

