IND vs SA: Pitch Invader Adds To The Grandeur Of Virat Kohli's Iconic Moment In Ranchi As Legendary Batter Smashes 52nd ODI Hundred

India vs South Africa: A pitch invader disrupted Virat Kohli's iconic celebration soon after the talismanic Indian batter smashed his 52nd ODI hundred during the first 50-over match between India and South Africa, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30.

In the fifth delivery of the 38th over, Virat Kohli smashed a four past the third man fielder and completed his 52nd ODI hundred in style. Kohli took just 102 balls to complete his historic century. 3

Soon after Kohli hammered his 52nd ODI century in Ranchi and started to celebrate the iconic moment, a pitch invader came inside the field and bowed in front of the 37-year-old and touched his feet.

Kohli's stupendous knock came to an end in the fifth delivery of the 43rd over from Nandre Burger. In the first innings, the 37-year-old played a 135-run knock from 120 balls at a strike rate of 112.50. Kohli hammered 11 fours and seven sixes during his time on the crease.

Virat Kohli Breaks Multiple Records Following Landmark Ton

Kohli’s 52nd ODI century has generated even greater hype because the talismanic batter surpassed the longstanding record held by his idol, Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli moved past Sachin Tendulkar’s illustrious achievement of scoring the most centuries in a single format. Tendulkar had registered 51 centuries in one format, and Kohli had been level with him until now, before striking his 52nd One-Day hundred in Ranchi.

Earlier, during the first innings of the opening ODI encounter between India and South Africa, Kohli smashed his 76th ODI half-century, which also marked his 100th fifty-plus score on home soil, thereby eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI half-centuries in India.