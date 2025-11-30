Virat Kohli Rewinds The Clock With His Animated Celebration As Ranchi Crowd Rises To Serenade India ODI Superstar | WATCH

Virat Kohli unleashes the trademark roar at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi as he struck his record-breaking 52nd ODI century against South Africa in the series opener fixture. The India ODI superstar was in absolute beast mode and struck a well-deserved century that broke records.

Virat Kohli Brings Out An Aggressive Roar, Celebrates Special Moment With The Fans

Virat Kohli sliced the back of a length delivery off Marco Jansen towards the left of backward point for a boundary. As the ball went past the ropes, Kohli roared in ecstasy and rewound the clock by punching the air in delight.

Kohli went on to remove his helmet as he soaked up the appreciation from the crowd. As the Ranchi crowd applauded him, Kohli raised his bat in celebration and also folded his hands after that. The Indian batter also kissed the ring on his neck.

At that time, a fan also invaded the pitch as Virat Kohli was taking off his gloves during the celebration. He fell on the Indian batter's feet before security jumped in to remove him from the field of play.

Regardless of the pitch invasion, the Virat Kohli moment will be etched in history as an iconic moment when the Indian batter served a reminder that he is definitely not done yet.

Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Clinch World Record Feat

Virat Kohli's 83rd International century has broken a significant world record. The Indian ODI cricketer has officially surpassed his idol, Sachin Tendulkar, to secure a significant feat in cricket.

Virat Kohli has officially surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s glorious feat of having the most centuries in a single format. The Indian cricket icon, who was previously tied with Tendulkar at 51, now holds the record outright after scoring his 52nd One-Day International century in Ranchi.