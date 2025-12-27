Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Chelsea will have a tough task to cut out when they take on 3rd placed Aston Villa in the Premier League. The Blues came back from behind to make it 2-2 against Newcastle United in the last match.

The Blues are currently in 5th place in the EPL table and cannot afford to lose any more ground in the title race. Chelsea have not enjoyed a rich vein of form of late and have lost against Leeds United, while playing a couple of draws. Enzo Maresca will be serving a suspension and will not be in the Chelsea dugout for the match.

Villa have been on a flying run in the Premier League and will come on the back of a hard-fought victory over Manchester United. With so many twists and turns in the EPL this time, Unai Emery would certainly fancy his chances against the West Londoners.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Where will the Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Stamford Bridge, London, England.

What time will the Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match?