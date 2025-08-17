Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League 2025-26 Match In India?

The Premier League 2025-26 action continues in full force, as the opening gameweek of English football's top-flight league resumes on Sunday (August 17) with a match that sees London rivals Chelsea and Crystal Palace face off against one another.

Both teams are coming off trophy victories ahead of the league season commencing - Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup in July and Crystal Palace, who won the FA Cup in the 2024-25 season, beat Liverpool on penalties to win the FA Community Shield one week before the season got underway.

The game is expected to be a highly competitive one, despite the fact that Chelsea would be considered the slight favourites due to having a stronger squad and also having finished in the top 4 in the previous season.

ALSO READ | WATCH - Luis Diaz Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota After Scoring For Bayern

Here we take a look at the broadcast details of the match, including how to watch the match in India on either live TV or live streaming online.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26 Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, August 17.

Where will the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

What time will the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 Match start?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 Match will start at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday.

ALSO READ | WATCH - Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami to Comeback Win vs LA Galaxy

Where can you watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 Match on live TV?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match can be watched on live TV on the Star Sports Network.

Where can the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 Match be watched on live streaming?