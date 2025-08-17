Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League 2025-26 Match In India?

Updated 17 August 2025 at 14:30 IST
The Premier League 2025-26 action continues in full force, as the opening gameweek of English football's top-flight league resumes on Sunday (August 17) with a match that sees London rivals Chelsea and Crystal Palace face off against one another.
Both teams are coming off trophy victories ahead of the league season commencing - Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup in July and Crystal Palace, who won the FA Cup in the 2024-25 season, beat Liverpool on penalties to win the FA Community Shield one week before the season got underway.
The game is expected to be a highly competitive one, despite the fact that Chelsea would be considered the slight favourites due to having a stronger squad and also having finished in the top 4 in the previous season.
Here we take a look at the broadcast details of the match, including how to watch the match in India on either live TV or live streaming online.
The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, August 17.
The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, England.
The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 Match will start at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday.
The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match can be watched on live TV on the Star Sports Network.
The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match can be watched on live streaming on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.
Published By : Shayne Dias
Published On: 17 August 2025 at 14:30 IST