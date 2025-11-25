Updated 25 November 2025 at 21:36 IST
Chelsea FC vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?
Chelsea hosts Barcelona in a high-stakes UCL clash at Stamford Bridge. With Palmer, Sterling, Lewandowski, and Pedri starring, both giants aim for a statement win to boost knockout hopes.
UEFA Champions League is all set for a titanic encounter when two heavyweights of their respective regions will lock horns once again. La Liga titans FC Barcelona will be visiting EPL stalwarts Chelsea for a blockbuster fixture at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea and FC Barcelona have delivered memorable bouts in the Champions League. The upcoming fixture is also expected to have a similar aura. Both European sides are looking to deliver a statement performance in the upcoming bout to keep their knockout hopes alive.
UCL To Host Classic Rivalry With FC Barcelona Visiting Chelsea's Home In London
Chelsea has displayed some flashes of brilliance, with stars like Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling shining in the attacking unit. The Premier League side has had a solid domestic run, which will give a significant boost to the Enzo Maresca-led side.
With a home advantage at hand, the crowd at Stamford Bridge will also be electric as UCL action returns to London, and two European heavyweights will lock horns against each other.
FC Barcelona has had some issues of its own, but it managed to remain a dangerous side in the UCL. Their form has been mixed, and their defence has lacked quality, something the Blues will look to exploit.
The Blaugrana features a fierce attacking unit in Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, while Pedri offers proper creativity in the midfield. FCB are known to stand out in crucial phases, and they could do wonders in their upcoming UCL fixture.
Chelsea vs FC Barcelona, UEFA Champions League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The Chelsea vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Chelsea vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 01:30 AM IST.
Where Will The Chelsea vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Chelsea vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, England.
How To Watch The Chelsea vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
The live telecast of the Chelsea vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Sony Sports 2).
