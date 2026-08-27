Chelsea vs Luton Town Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup In India?

Chelsea will face off against League One outfit Luton Town in a Carabao Cup Round of 64 fixture at Stamford Bridge. The Blues made a winning start to the new Premier League campaign and will aim to flex their muscles against Luton.

Both teams have met four times in the last few years across competitions and the Blues have emerged victorious on every occasion. Chelsea have strengthened their ranks by bringing in a number of players and will enter this match as the favourites.

Carabao Cup has been the tournament of upsets over the years and having plied their trade in the Premier League recently, Luton will definitely fancy their chances against their mighty opponents.

Chelsea vs Luton Town, Carabao Cup Live Streaming

When will the Chelsea vs Luton Town Carabao Cup Match take place?

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The Chelsea vs Luton Town Carabao Cup match will take place on Friday, August 28 (IST).

Where will the Chelsea vs Luton Town Carabao Cup match take place?

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The Chelsea vs Luton Town Carabao Cup match will take place at Stamford Bridge, London, England.

What time will the Chelsea vs Luton Town Carabao Cup match start?

The Chelsea vs Luton Town Carabao Cup match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Luton Town Carabao Cup match?

The Chelsea vs Luton Town Carabao Cup match will not be televised in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Luton Town Carabao Cup match?