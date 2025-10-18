Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch Premier League 2025-26 Match In India

Nottingham Forest are all set to host Chelsea after the international break. The Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea game will kickstart Matchweek Eight of Premier League 2025-26. The game will be important as far as Ange Postecoglou's future with the club is considered. The Nottingham Forest coach is still searching for his second win with the club, despite being involved in seven games, and his time might be running out.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have problems of their own. It is being reported that Cole Palmer might be out for six weeks, courtesy of his struggle with a groin issue. The Blues will also be without their manager Enzo Maresca, who has been penalized for one game as a result of his over-the-top celebration in the Liverpool game. Chelsea are running high on confidence, especially after beating Liverpool in their previous game in Matchweek Seven. The winners of the FIFA Club World Cup can storm into the top five if they manage to beat Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming

When will the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, October 18

Where will the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place at the City Ground in Nottingham

At what time will the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 5 PM IST

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network

How to live stream the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025-2026 match?