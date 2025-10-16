Chelsea Find Themselves In Crisis Ahead Of Matchweek Eight, Enzo Maresca Fined For Misconduct During Liverpool Game

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea have struck the right form at the right time, and they will look to continue the winning momentum in matchweek eight, after the international break ends.

Chelsea had suffered two consecutive defeats in matchweek five and six against Manchester United and Brighton, but they managed to bounce back against the defending champions, Liverpool. Arne Slot's Liverpool have been falling prey to their own template of scoring late winners, and the Chelsea game was no different.

Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Banned

Chelsea have sustained a huge setback before heading into matchweek eight. The Blues are scheduled to play Nottingham Forest, a game that they are expected to win. The FIFA Club World Cup champions are already dealing with an injury to Argentina's Enzo Fernandez. Chelsea will be without Enzo Maresca in their upcoming game against Nottingham.

The Chelsea boss has been fined £8000 by The Football Association as he was sent off against Liverpool for two yellow card offences. After Chelsea scored a fifth-minute stoppage time winner, it sent Maresca into a frenzy as he celebrated wildly on the touchline at Stamford Bridge. He earned a second yellow card and a dismissal from referee Anthony Taylor.

Maresca will serve his ban as Chelsea gear up to take on Nottingham Forest, away, at the City Ground. The Chelsea manager will accompany the team and will also be in the dressing room with the players, but he won't be able to go to the dugout with the team. After his touchline ban as a result of his action against Fulham late last season, this is Maresca's second ban as the manager of The Blues.

Chelsea Look To Swing Into Top Five