Chelsea vs Real Betis, UEFA Conference League Final - From Live Streaming to Predicted XI, Here's All You Need to Know

The fourth season of Europe's tertiary cup competition, the UEFA Conference League, will conclude as Chelsea take on Real Betis to confirm who gets to take home the crown.

It has been very contrasting seasons for both Chelsea and Betis. The Blues managed to snare a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season after their win vs Nottingham Forest on the final day of the Premier League confirmed fourth place in the league.

For Betis, they finished sixth in La Liga and are anyway guaranteed the prize that comes with winning the Conference League - a spot in next season's Europa League. Nevertheless, the appeal of winning a trophy is something quite different and Betis will be keen to do that.

The Enzo Maresca-managed side will start as the overwhelming favourites but Betis cannot be ruled out, and have a number of key attackers in form - including Antony, the Brazilian on loan from Manchester United.

Here we take a look at everything you need to know about the UEFA Conference League final.

When is The UEFA Conference League Final?

The final between Chelsea and Real Betis is scheduled for Wednesday, May 28.

For viewers in the Indian subcontinent, it will begin in the early parts of Thursday, May 29 as the final will begin at 8:00 PM GMT, or 12:30 AM IST.

Where is The UEFA Conference League Final Taking Place?

The final is being held at the the Wroclaw Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland - a stadium with a capacity of a little over 42,000 fans.

What Are The Predicted XIs for Chelsea and Real Betis?

Real Betis: Adrian; Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Rodríguez; Cardoso, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Bakambu

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Neto.

Where Can The UEFA Conference League Final Be Live Streamed?

The final will be live streamed on the Sony LIV website and app for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.

