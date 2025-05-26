Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Almost Joined Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League - 'The Negotiations Were Serious'

Liverpool won the Premier League title for the 2024-25 season thanks in no small part to the contributions of Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian winger contributing 29 goals and 18 assists in the league itself.

However, there was a point where it looked like Salah could depart the club for a free as his contract was coming up at the end of the season.

In the end, that did not happen as he signed a two-year extension with the club - but he very nearly joined the Saudi Pro League, a destination made popular by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah Nearly Made an Unusual Career Choice

He admitted that he could have been lining up against Ronaldo, who currently plies his trade for the side Al-Nassr, had things worked out differently.

"If I hadn’t renewed with Liverpool, it would have happened. My relations with SPL officials are very good, we talked a lot, and the negotiations were serious. The negotiations (with Liverpool) were long, I know the club’s policy, we reached a middle ground that made us all happy," he told Egyptian broadcaster ON Sport via Reuters.

This does seem like Salah would consider a move to Saudi Arabia's SPL in the future as he spoke about his good relations with their officials.

Difference Between Klopp and Slot

Salah also opened up on the relationship he has with current manager Arne Slot and how it differs from his equation with Jurgen Klopp.

"Unlike Klopp, we sit a lot and talk, he was honest with me from the beginning and told me that he wants to get the best out of me and I told him that I want to be comfortable on the pitch."