Chelsea vs West Ham Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Estevao celebrates with his Chelsea teammates | Image: Associated Press

Chelsea will host West Ham at Stamford Bridge for their Premier League clash on January 31, 2026. The Blues have hit it off under new manager Liam Rosenior, having won four matches in a row across all competitions.

Chelsea are currently in fifth position in the Premier League table with 37 points after 23 games so far this season. A victory over West Ham will see them elevate to the fourth position, provided that Manchester United drops points against Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, their London rivals, West Ham, have been enjoying a three-match winning streak, including consecutive victories in the Premier League. Despite their recent success, West Ham still remains in the relegation zone, occupying the 18th position in the league table. A win against Chelsea will see them keep their hopes alive to avoid relegation.

Chelsea vs West Ham Live Streaming Details

When will the match between Chelsea and West Ham be played?

The Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham will be played on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Where will the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham take place?

The Premier League fixture between Chelsea and West Ham will be played at Stamford Bridge, London

What time will the Premier League clash start?

The Premier League clash between Chelsea and West Ham is scheduled to kick off at 11 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League clash in India?

The Premier League fixture between Chelsea and West Ham can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham in India?