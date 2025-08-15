Chelsea's Move For Xavi Simons Now Hinges on Unwanted Forward Completing Bayern Munich Move - Report

FIFA Club World Cup winners Chelsea have long been linked with a move for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, but now find themselves in a unique situation wherein they need to sell two players in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to make the move happen.

And this is where the Premier League side need some help from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich - as they are eyeing a move for Nkunku and it is only if the Frenchman leaves that Chelsea will sign Simons.

They remain in contact with the Dutchman and Leipzig, but will not be able to add him to the squad if Nkunku remains.

Bayern Interested in Nkunku Deal

The good news for the Frenchman is that behind the scenes talks for his transfer have begun to take place, with Bayern keen on replacing Kingsley Coman who has left for Al-Nassr.

The German giants will be short a winger if Coman is not replaced and are interested in bringing Nkunku, who's had a successful spell in Germany with RB Leipzig, back to the Bundesliga.

But his move will directly impact whether or not Chelsea can go for Simons - as the deal is on hold till then.

What's more, Chelsea's move for Alejandro Garnacho - with the Manchester United winger having reportedly agreed terms with the club - is also dependent on them selling another wantaway player.

Jackson Crucial to Garnacho Move

The club are keen to offload Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson, who finds himself behind the pecking order now that the club have signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap for the main striker role.

Jackson has not been in the squad for either of their two pre-season friendlies against Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan, as he has continued to explore a move away from the London side.

And it is only in case he leaves that the Blues can go in for Garnacho, for whom they have yet to agree a fee with Manchester United.