Christian Pulisic Provides Injury Update After Win Over Paraguay In FIFA World Cup 2026: 'Took A Bit Of A Kick'

FIFA World Cup 2026: United States forward Christian Pulisic has revealed that he suffered a knock after being kicked on the calf, which led to his substitution before the start of the second half in his team's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Paraguay on Friday (local time).

Despite the winger being forced off as a precaution, Mauricio Pochettino's side maintained full control of the match and went on to secure a commanding 4-1 victory, registering the highest number of World Cup goals in the team's history.

Pulisic stressed his exit after 45 minutes of action was largely due to precaution.

Advertisement

"Took a bit of a kick," Pulisic said following the game as quoted by Goal.com. "So I'm really hoping that it's nothing, taking a little bit of precautions today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine."

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has said that Christian Pulisic was carrying a knock picked up in training ahead of the match, adding that the decision to substitute him in the second half was taken as a precautionary measure to manage the injury.

Advertisement

"He received a knock two days before today in a training session," Pochettino said, as quoted by Goal.com. " I hope it's not a big issue, but when finishing the first half, when it [the injury] starts to get cold, you cannot work."

However, Mauricio feels Pulisic will be back in action in the hosts' next clash against Australia. "Hopefully, it's not a big issue...hopefully, the next game he will be available."

Coming to the clash, Host United States opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign dominantly, securing a 4-1 victory over

Paraguay, powered by standout performances from Folarin Balogun and Pulisic.

Balogun scored twice, while Pulisic delivered a commanding display, constantly troubling the Paraguayan defence and playing a key role in multiple attacking moves as the hosts controlled proceedings from the start.

The USA took an early lead in the 7th minute when Pulisic split the defence with a brilliant pass to Weston McKennie, which ultimately resulted in Damian Bobadilla turning the ball into his own net. Balogun then doubled the advantage in the 31st minute, finishing a precise cross from Pulisic.

The forward added his second goal deep into stoppage time (90+8'), dribbling past two defenders before sealing a comfortable win for the hosts, who were in full control throughout the match.

Paraguay briefly reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute through Mauricio Magalhães, but failed to mount a sustained comeback against a dominant US side.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino opted to rest Pulisic at half-time, replacing him with Sebastian Berhalter, as the USA managed their squad with an eye on a long tournament ahead.

Late in the match, Gio Reyna added further gloss to the scoreline with a stunning strike from distance, finding the top corner to cap off an emphatic opening win for the hosts.

In another Group fixture, Canada began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Cyle Larin scoring a late equaliser in the 78th minute to rescue a point.