Club Brugge vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Champions League In India?
Arsenal will face off against Belgian side Club Brugge as they look to maintain their perfect run in the UEFA Champions League. Get all telecast details here.
Arsenal will seek to maintain their golden run in the Champions League when they take on Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium. The Gunners have not lost a single match in the UCL so far this season and have already qualified for the knockouts.
Arsenal are going through an injury crisis and the 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa has further deepened the crisis for Mikel Arteta. Declan Rice hasn't travelled with the team, while the likes of Leandro Trossard, William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera and Gabriel Magalhães are not available due to injuries.
Gabriel Jesus has been added to the Champions League squad and the Gunners will have the luxury to test their reserve bench.
Club Brugge vs Arsenal Champions League Live Streaming
When will the Club Brugge vs Arsenal Champions League Match be played?
The Champions League match between Arsenal and Club Brugge will be played on Wednesday.
Where will the Club Brugge vs Arsenal Champions League match be played?
The Champions League match between Arsenal and Club Brugge will take place at Jan Breydel Stadium.
At what time will the Club Brugge vs Arsenal Champions League match be played?
The Champions League match between Arsenal and Club Brugge will start at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Club Brugge vs Arsenal Champions League match in India?
The live telecast of the Champions League match between Arsenal and Club Brugge will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Club Brugge vs Arsenal Champions League match in India?
The live streaming of the Champions League match between Arsenal and Club Brugge will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.
