Club Brugge vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?
FC Barcelona face Club Brugge in UCL Matchweek 4. Barca aim to build momentum, while Brugge rely on unbeaten home form to stay in the race. A crucial clash for knockout stage hopes.
Matchweek four of the UEFA Champions League will feature FC Barcelona in action against Club Brugge in a group-stage clash. Belgium will host a clinical match, where both teams are on the hunt for some crucial points to keep themselves in the race.
FC Barcelona are currently second in the UEFA Champions League standings after securing wins over Newcastle United and Olympiacos. While they suffered a narrow defeat to the defending champions PSG, their momentum hasn't slowed down.
Club Brugge To Host FC Barcelona In A Clinical UEFA Champions League Encounter
FC Barcelona are coming off a firm 3-1 victory over Elche, with Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres scoring for their side.
The La Liga titans would look to maintain their consistency under the manager Hansi Flick and continue building for the knockout stage.
Club Burgge, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to their campaigns. They were defeated by Atalanta and Bayern Munich, but also clinched a 4-1 win over Monaco. But their home record remains unbeaten, and they will look to bank on the home advantage.
Club Brugge vs FC Barcelona: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The Club Brugge vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Club Brugge vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, November 06, 2025, at 01:30 AM IST.
Where Will The Club Brugge vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?
The Club Brugge vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Sint-Andries, Bruges, Belgium.
How To Watch The Club Brugge vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Club Brugge vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
The live telecast of the Club Brugge vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Sony Sports 2).
