Published 10:54 IST, August 27th 2024

Colombian soccer official Ramón Jesurún has charges from Copa America arrest dropped

Ramón Jesurún had charges of battering a security guard at the Copa America final dropped on Monday, more than a month after the Colombian soccer federation president and his son were arrested at the match where hundreds of fans forced their way into Hard Rock Stadium.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Copa America
Fans wait to enter the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
