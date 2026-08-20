Corruption Allegations Hit Abhishek Banerjee-Owned Diamond Harbour FC, WB Sports Minister Indranil Khan Makes Bombshell Claim

West Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan on Thursday alleged that several irregularities, including corruption, black money transactions, nepotism and unethical match practices, had taken place in connection with Diamond Harbour Football Club, associated with All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader Abhishek Banerjee.



Addressing reporters, Khan said the allegations were being investigated and asserted that no form of unethical practices in football would be tolerated.



"There have been lots of irregularities, violations of match ethics, and lots of allegations have come in. Lots of allegations of corruption, black money trail, allegations of nepotism, allegations of forceful occupation, and, most importantly, allegations of unethical match practices, starting from fixing referees to fixing matches overall. Lots of allegations have come up. They're all being investigated," Khan said.



The minister alleged that Diamond Harbour FC had been used for corrupt and unethical practices, claiming that this had harmed the image of football and footballers in West Bengal.



"It's a team that someone has actually used his black money or corruption, corrupt practices, or unethical practices, which has done no justice to football, no justice to the footballers," he said.



Khan also accused the previous TMC government of politicising football in the state and alleged that this had affected Bengal's representation in Indian football.

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"West Bengal is the land of football. Here in West Bengal, football is a passion, and using Diamond Harbour FC, the previous TMC government had actually tarnished the reputation of West Bengal and tarnished the total infrastructure and sporting environment in West Bengal," he said.



He further alleged that Bengal's football had suffered due to political interference and corrupt practices.



The minister said the Kolkata Maidan was now being freed from "politics" and "corruption" and claimed that former footballers were taking charge to revive the sport in the state.

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"No form of unethical match practices will be tolerated," Khan said.