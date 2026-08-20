Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup Semifinal In India?

A place in the Durand Cup final will be at stake when Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Northeast United FC in the 2nd semifinal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Thursday. The Mariners happen to be the most successful side in Durand Cup history with 17 titles and should they manage to get past NorthEast United, they will face archrival East Bengal in the final, who got the better of SC Delhi to secure a place in the summit clash.

NorthEast stand on the brink of history as they are chasing a third straight Durand Cup crown. Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been in devastating form and already alerted his opposition with a brilliant hat-trick in the quarterfinal.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2026 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2026 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC will be played on Thursday, August 20.

At what time will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2026 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2026 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC will kick off at 7 PM IST.

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Where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2026 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2026 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

How to watch the live telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the Durand Cup 2026 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC will be available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD).

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How to watch the live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2026 match in India?