Cristiano Ronaldo Aims To Reach 1000 Goal Career Milestone: 'I Will Reach That Number For Sure'

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of restraints despite hitting the 40-year-old mark. The Al Nassr star scored a brace in the Saudi Pro League and took his total goal tally to a whopping 956.

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms 1000 Goal Intentions

Ronaldo has been scoring goals for fun and has been Al Nassr's main source of goals since he joined the Saudi Pro League outfit. This season he has already been involved in 14 goals in all competitions, while also netting 8 goals for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The 40-year-old has already confirmed the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his last dance on the world's biggest football stage. Reaching 1000 goals has been mooted as a coveted target, and Ronaldo seems to be gradually moving towards glory. He still needs 44 goals, but recently extended his stay with AL Nass, which could pave the way for more opportunities for him.

The former Manchester United star insisted he will reach the number, given he doesn't suffer any major injuries. “ As quoted by the Associated Press, he said, ”I will reach that number for sure.

“I am still very motivated to carry on. “It doesn’t matter (where) I play — Middle East, in Europe — I always enjoy to play football, to win trophies, to score goals and I want to carry on.

“You know what my goal is: I want to win more trophies and I want to reach the number that you will all know.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Honoured At Globe Soccer Awards

Ronaldo was adjudged the best player in the Middle East at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. Ronaldo has now scored a hat-trick, and he has been the recipient of this award since it was introduced in 2023. The Portuguese star has redefined the football scene in Saudi Arabia, and more footballers have followedin his footsteps to the country.

