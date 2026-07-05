Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Retirement Rumours, Confirms FIFA World Cup 2026 Will Be His Last: 'I Want To Enjoy It As Much As Possible'

FIFA World Cup 2026: Hours before Portugal’s Round of 16 clash against Spain, legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his final tournament with the national team.

The 41‑year‑old has represented Portugal in six World Cups, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and now 2026. He etched his name into history by scoring against Uzbekistan in the group stage, becoming the first player ever to find the net in six different editions.

Ronaldo Confirms World Cup 2026 To Be His Last

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ronaldo hoped that Portugal's match against Spain will not be his last international game.

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"It's about enjoying it as much as possible. This will be my last World Cup, but let's hope tomorrow isn't my last game," Ronaldo told reporters.

He acknowledged that the day will inevitably come when he retires from international football, signaling awareness of his career’s twilight.

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He added, "The day will come [when I retire from international football]. But I'll be honest. Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1000%. Because I've given everything in football. I don't need it, I have a good life, but it's about passion. I play football because I love it... You have to enjoy every day. And I've scored three goals [at this World Cup], I'm not doing too badly, right?"

Here's How Ronaldo Performed At World Cup 2026

So far in the tournament, Ronaldo has scored three times, twice against Uzbekistan in the group stage and once from the penalty spot in the Round of 32, helping Portugal edge past Croatia. Overall at the World Cup, the Portuguese legend has netted 11 goals.