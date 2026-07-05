Neymar Announces Retirement From International Football After Brazil's Defeat To Norway In RO16 At FIFA World Cup 2026
Star Brazilian footballer Neymar Junior has announced his retirement from international football.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil’s all-time top scorer, Neymar Junior, has announced his retirement from international football.
The 34-year-old's decision came just hours after Brazil’s heartbreaking Round of 16 defeat to Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday, July 6.
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