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Neymar Announces Retirement From International Football After Brazil's Defeat To Norway In RO16 At FIFA World Cup 2026

Star Brazilian footballer Neymar Junior has announced his retirement from international football.

Aniket Datta
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Neymar during Brazil's match against Norway
Neymar during Brazil's match against Norway | Image: AP

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil’s all-time top scorer, Neymar Junior, has announced his retirement from international football.

The 34-year-old's decision came just hours after Brazil’s heartbreaking Round of 16 defeat to Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday, July 6.

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Published By:
 Aniket Datta
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