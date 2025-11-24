'Greatness Repeating': Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks The Internet With Outrageous Bicycle Kick Goal For Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to slow down, and he keeps on proving why he is the best in the business with every game that he plays. The 40-year-old, who has dominated the game for close to two decades now, keeps on dominating his opposition with his prowess. Al-Nassr recently locked horns with Al-Khaleej, and Cristiano's team produced a near-perfect performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are still undefeated in the 2025-26 edition of the Saudi Pro League, and after 27 points from 9 games, they sit comfortably at the top of the points table. Al-Nassr recently defeated Al-Khaleej by 4-1 in the recent Saudi Pro League clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick Goal Breaks The Internet

Ronaldo continues to do Ronaldo things, and even his haters watch in awe. Despite Al-Nassr steamrolling Al-Khaleej by 4-1, the biggest talking point of the game remains Cristiano Ronaldo's goal. The goal extended Al-Nassr's lead to 4-1 over Al-Khaleej, and they now have a Goal Difference of 25.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar, who recently came back from international duty, scored the outrageous goal with an acrobatic volley after he met a cross from the right wing. Ronaldo's heroics on the field need no introduction, and he is one of the greatest goalscorers of the game.

'A great goal, with a great motto, in a great presence, what a great player, Ronaldo doing Ronaldo things,' wrote Al-Nassr on their official Instagram handle while sharing the clip. His bicycle kick goal in the Al-Nassr game reminded his fans of his famous UEFA Champions League goal for Real Madrid against Juventus in the 2017-2018 season.

