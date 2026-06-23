Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Challenge From Fans After World Cup Brace From Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, And Erling Haaland: 'Have 24 Hours to Respond'

Messi vs CR7: Fans have given Cristiano Ronaldo 24 hours to respond after brace from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi continued his dream form and scored a brace against Austria, while, Mbappe found the net on two occasions against Iraq and then Norway's Haaland was also in top form as he hit home a brace against Senegal. Apart from Ronaldo, all the other stars have got their name on the scoresheet and that has upset his fans. Ronaldo was not at his best when Portugal took on DR Congo.