Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr Launch Massive Scoop For Premier League Star, Manchester City Receive Whopping 130 Million Offer: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr have made a perfect start to their Saudi Pro League campaign. Despite their strong start, the Saudi Arabian outfit is still active in the transfer market and has been linked with a move for Manchester City's Phil Foden.

Al Nassr Submit Bid For Manchester City Star Phil Foden

Al Nassr already brought in the likes of Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman in the summer and are ready again to break their bank. As per Fichajes, Al Nassr have offered a whopping 130 million Euros for Foden, who still happens to be in Pep Guardiola's plans. The English attacking midfielder remains one of the hot prospects in the Premier League and City will now have to address Nassr's interest in the 25-year-old.

Foden's stock has fallen since the last season, and the quoted amount would be beneficial for Manchester City from a PSR perspective. Al Nassr have managed to free up funds following the departure of the likes of Otavio, Aymeric Laporte and Jhon Duran. AL Nassr owner, Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), does have the finances available to facilitate the move and it remains to be seen whether Foden follows the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first high-profile signing of the club.

Al Nassr Approached Manchester United For Bruno Fernandes

Al Nassr's fascination with the Premier League is not new. Earlier, they also approached Manchester United to lure captain Bruno Fernandes to Saudi Arabia. The SPL outfit was willing to offer a massive hike to Bruno's current £250,000-a-week wages, and a transfer fee of £100 million was mooted. The Portuguese midfielder later admitted he was the subject of interest from Ronaldo's club. “The president of Al Hilal called me a month ago to ask about the possibility of me moving there.”