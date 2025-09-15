Wayne Rooney Expresses Disappointment Over Manchester United's Humiliating Defeat In Derby: 'Manchester City Weren’t Great...'

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim and players walk off the pitch after defeat against Manchester City in the derby | Image: AP

Legendary footballer Wayne Rooney expressed disappointment following Manchester United's heartbreaking defeat against Manchester City in the high-voltage derby clash in the Premier League 2025-2026, at the Etihad Stadium.

In the recently concluded Manchester Derby on Sunday, September 14, the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat against City. It was Erling Haaland's brace and Phil Foden's lone goal that helped City snatch the three points from United.

Wayne Rooney Hits Out At Manchester United Following Defeat To City

While speaking on the BBC Sport podcast, Wayne Rooney slammed the Red Devils for their poor performance and said that it was one of the worst Manchester derbies. He added that Pep Guardiola's City weren’t great in the game.

“City weren’t great. I think it was one of the worst Manchester derbies I’ve seen in a long time and City played their part in that too but still won 3-0. They’re finding their way and playing a bit of a different style,” Rooney said as quoted by Goal.com.

He slammed United manager Ruben Amorim for not implementing a new style of play despite conceding defeats.

"What’s important when you’re trying to implement a new style is win games while you do it but unfortunately for United and the manager it’s been not far off a year now and not far off less than a point a game. In a lot of Premier League seasons that’s relegation form," he added.

The Red Devils To Play Chelsea In Upcoming Premier League Fixture

In the match, United kept a 55 percent ball possession, while City had 45 percent. The hosts took 13 shots and kept six on target. On the other hand, the Red Devils took 12 shots and could only keep two on target.

After playing four matches, Manchester City stand in eighth place on the Premier League standings with six points. Meanwhile, the Red Devils hold 14th place with four points.