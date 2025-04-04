Mbappe & Rudiger Face Penalty For Their Actions But Manage To Avert Bans, Real Madrid Pair Cleared For UCL Clash vs Arsenal

Dani Raba tackles Kylian Mbappe during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid | Image: AP Photo

The UEFA have announced their verdict over Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Ceballos for their alleged indecent gesture towards the rival fans during the second round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid at the Champions League. Los Blancos defeated Atletico after winning the shootout by 4-3 after finishing 2-2 on aggregate at the Metropolitano Stadium. The four Madrid stars have managed to avert possible suspension from the upcoming clash. However, the association has slapped fines on three of the players.

UEFA Finishes Investigation, Announces Verdict On Mbappe, Rudiger Among Others

After a deliberate investigation, UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body have imposed sanctions on three of Real Madrid's players — Antonio Rüdiger, Kylian Mbappe, and Daniel Ceballos — after they were found in violation of the Association's disciplinary regulations, which relates to the 'basic rules of decent conduct.'

As per a statement by UEFA, Antonio Rudiger has been fined 40,000 euros ($44,000) and has been handed a one-match suspension from the UEFA club competitions. However, the ban is not enforced as he would be under a one-year probationary period. If Rudiger commits a similar mistake in the next 12 months, the ban would be enforced. Kylian Mbappe has been slapped with a fine of 30,000 euros ($33,000), while Daniel Ceballos faces a penalty of 20,000 euros ($22,000).

Notably, Vinicius Jr has been cleared of any transgressions, as UEFA said no charges have been made against the Brazilian striker. He was also under the radar for alleged indecent misconduct.

Real Madrid To Have Full Star Power Against Arsenal

Real Madrid have managed to keep all their star players for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match-up, which would give them an added edge when they face off against Arsenal in their upcoming quarter-final leg one of two matches, which will be taking place at the Emirates Stadium.