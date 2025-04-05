'I Am Not Crazy': Ruben Amorim Dismisses Manchester United's Premier League Title Ambitions Amid Disappointing Form

Ruben Amorim claps his hands before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at the Old Trafford Stadium | Image: AP Photo

Manchester United have failed to mount a Premier League title challenge in the ongoing season. The Red Devils have flirted with the relegation zone this time and are currently in the 13th place in the EPL table.

United's ambitions further took a hit as they lost to Nottingham Forest in the EPL, leaving their top-flight credentials hanging over a thread. The Red Devils are scheduled to face their archrival, Manchester City on Sunday and any further hiccups would further derail their plans.

Ruben Amorim Addresses Manchester United's EPL Title Ambitions

Ahead of the high voltage clash, Man United manager Ruben Amorim has brushed off United's chances to challenge for the EPL title next season. As quoted by the ESPN he said, "We are doing a lot of things, putting some standards, sometimes we change players so they have to adjust to our new standards.

"I know it is difficult to do that in just one year. I am not saying we are going to win the title next year, I am not crazy. We are suffering a lot to be, next year, a lot better and that is our goal."

Manchester United Have Encountered Disappointing Times This Season

United have had a good run in the Europa League and are the only teams in Europe to remain unbeaten. Hopes were pretty high when Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag earlier this season. However, the Portuguese manager endured a disappointing run that coincided with a number of injuries. Both Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo were ruled out for the season, while Luke Shaw is yet to be match-fit. Bruno Fernandes has been a one man army and the Portuguese often finds himself in the midst of nowhere during games.