'They'll Respect Their Father': Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up On Why His Children Support Spain Following UEFA Nations League 2025 Title Win

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again at the top of the world as he secured his third trophy with Portugal. Portugal and Spain met in the final of the UEFA Nations League which was played at the Allianz Arena in Germany. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers on the planet and has won almost every trophy in professional football. The 40-year is currently chasing a record 1000 career goals right now as Portugal defeated Spain by a score of 5-3 on penalties. As Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal won the Nations League, the Al-Nassr striker opened up on why his kids support Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Kids Sing For Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo as he secured his third International trophy with Portugal shared a stunning take that his children are Spain supporters. Ronaldo in an interview with O Jogo opened up on why Cristiano Ronaldo's children support Spain and how it helped the 40-year old striker perform better.

"My children are Spanish and at home, they sing for Spain to make me angry. Seeing their father beat Spain, I'll feel more confident, they'll respect their father more," said Cristiano Ronaldo in the interview following Portugal's win over Spain in the finals of the UEFA Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo Continues To Be A Definition Of Greatness

Cristiano Ronaldo has one of the greatest careers in pro football and is second only to Lionel Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo recently turned 40-years old but the striker is showing no signs of slowing down and continues to score goals with ease. Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the most goals scored by a player in professional football as he is currently sitting on 938 goals and counting.