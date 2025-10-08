Updated 8 October 2025 at 16:00 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Races Past Lionel Messi Yet Again, Becomes Billionaire After Al-Nassr FC Contract Extension: Report
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his contract with Al-Nassr FC and now he will stay with the club till 2027. The star footballer is likely to participate in the FIFA World Cup that will be played next year
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Time might be running out for Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is ready to give his all in to score more goals. The 40-year-old Portugal and Al-Nassr FC star is already the highest scorer in men's international football. The star footballer has scored a total of 141 goals in 223 appearances for his country.
Ronaldo has openly admitted that his family has insisted him to stop, but he is ready to play more games and score more goals before he rides into the sunset.
ALSO READ | England Receive Major Setback Ahead Of Upcoming Fixtures Against Wales And Latvia, Manchester City Youngster To Join Three Lions As Replacement
Ronaldo Becomes Billionaire: Reports
Cristiano Ronaldo has scripted another record, but this time it's not on the football field. According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the Portuguese legend has become the first active footballer to become a billionaire. CR7 was already the sport's highest-paid player, but his contract extension with Al-Nassr, which was worth over $400 million, has benefitted Cristiano immensely.
According to Bloomberg, Cristiano's brand commitments and his tax-free contract has helped him become the first active player to hit the billion mark. Ronaldo, who is also a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, added another accolade to his list of achievements as he received the Prestige award at the Portugal Football Globes.
The legendary footballer has scored a total of 946 goals in 1,294 matches, which includes his club and international career. CR7 is also the first and the only player as of now to score 100 goals for four different clubs. At 40 years of age, Cristiano is not only playing for Al-Nassr, but he is still scoring at a very competitive rate.
"People, especially my family, say that it's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals. But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going," Ronaldo said while addressing his retirement rumours.
ALSO READ | 'It Is Regrettable': UEFA Issues Clarification After Breaking Old Tradition And Allowing European League Games To Be Played In US And Australia
Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup Dream Lives On
The legendary footballer came extremely close to winning the biggest prize in football in 2022, but Portugal's defeat against Morocco in the quarter-finals crushed CR7's dreams of clinching the biggest prize in the world of football. Ronaldo looks absolutely ready to embark on another World Cup journey next year, and if he manages to win the World Cup by defying all odds, then it will be a fairytale ending to his already illustrious career.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 8 October 2025 at 16:00 IST