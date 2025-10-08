Cristiano Ronaldo Races Past Lionel Messi Yet Again, Becomes Billionaire After Al-Nassr FC Contract Extension: Report

Time might be running out for Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is ready to give his all in to score more goals. The 40-year-old Portugal and Al-Nassr FC star is already the highest scorer in men's international football. The star footballer has scored a total of 141 goals in 223 appearances for his country.

Ronaldo has openly admitted that his family has insisted him to stop, but he is ready to play more games and score more goals before he rides into the sunset.

Ronaldo Becomes Billionaire: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has scripted another record, but this time it's not on the football field. According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the Portuguese legend has become the first active footballer to become a billionaire. CR7 was already the sport's highest-paid player, but his contract extension with Al-Nassr, which was worth over $400 million, has benefitted Cristiano immensely.

According to Bloomberg, Cristiano's brand commitments and his tax-free contract has helped him become the first active player to hit the billion mark. Ronaldo, who is also a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, added another accolade to his list of achievements as he received the Prestige award at the Portugal Football Globes.

The legendary footballer has scored a total of 946 goals in 1,294 matches, which includes his club and international career. CR7 is also the first and the only player as of now to score 100 goals for four different clubs. At 40 years of age, Cristiano is not only playing for Al-Nassr, but he is still scoring at a very competitive rate.

"People, especially my family, say that it's time for you to stop. You've done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals. But I don't think so. I think I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going," Ronaldo said while addressing his retirement rumours.

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup Dream Lives On