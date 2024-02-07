Advertisement

In an upcoming Club Friendlies fixture, Shanghai Shenhua will face Al-Nassr. However, uncertainty looms over Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the match. The potential absence of the renowned football icon adds an air of speculation, intensifying anticipation for the encounter set to unfold on Wednesday, January 24th.

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Al-Nassr friendlies, including the match against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo, a legendary player for Al-Nassr, is having to deal with a setback after sustaining a calf injury. He will need to recover for around two weeks. Due to this regrettable situation, Ronaldo could not be able to play in the forthcoming friendly against Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi.

According to a private source who claimed to be from Al-Riyadiya, Luis Castro, the club's manager, has been informed by Al-Nassr's medical staff about Ronaldo's calf injury, which notably affects the rear foot muscle. It is expected that the five-time Ballon d'or winner would require a two-week recuperation period.

Ronaldo has already begun his recuperation, making two recent trips to the club's medical facility. To aid with his recuperation, he has been attending therapy sessions and performing mild workouts at the fitness center.

The 38-year-old football legend is expected to miss Al-Nassr's next friendlies against Shanghai Shenhua on January 24 and Zhejiang on January 28 as a result of this injury. Concerns are also raised regarding his ability to play in the eagerly awaited friendly on February 1 at the Kingdom Arena against Messi's Inter Miami, should his recovery take longer than planned.

In the 23/24 season, Cristiano Ronaldo has displayed impressive form with 25 appearances and 24 goals. His impactful presence in the Saudi Pro League is particularly noteworthy, with 18 appearances and 20 goals, illustrating his significant contribution to the team's performance in the league. Additionally, his contributions in the AFC Champions League and King's Cup further underpin his influential role within the squad.