Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Get New Manager As Al Nassr Confirm Head Coach Stefano Pioli's Exit Following Poor Season

Cristiano Ronaldo set to get a new manager as Al Nassr confirm head coach Stefano Pioli's exit | Image: X/@AlNassrFC_EN

Following a poor performance in the Saudi Pro League 2024-2025, Al Nassr confirmed the exit of their Italian manager, Stefano Pioli, with immediate effect.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr showcased a poor performance, failing to win a single trophy in the 2024-2025 season. In the previous season, Al Nassr finished in third place in the Saudi Pro League standings with 70 points. In the 2024-2025 season, Cristiano Ronaldo's side clinched 21 wins and suffered six defeats after playing 34 matches.

Head Coach Stefano Pioli Leaves Al Nassr With Immediate Effect

Al Nassr took to their official media handle to confirm the news of Stefano Pioli's exit, saying that the Italian manager and his staff are no longer acting as the coaching staff of the Saudi club.

'Al Nassr Club Company informs that Mr Pioli and his Staff are no more the acting coaching staff of the first team. We would like to thank Mr Pioli and his staff for their dedicated work during the past season," Al Nassr wrote in their official statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Stefano Pioli After His Al Nassr Exit

While sharing Al Nassr's post, Cristiano Ronaldo thanked the Italian manager and said that he is grateful to him.

In the previous season of the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 25 goals and made three assists after playing 30 matches under Pioli's coaching.

Stefano Pioli joined Al Nassr in September 2024 after replacing Luis Castro, who also had a disappointing season with the Saudi club.

According to Goal.com, Pioli is likely to become Fiorentina's new head coach. On the other hand, Al Nassr is looking forward to roping in Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate, Sergio Conceicao.

The Portuguese legend joined Al Nassr in January 2023. Following that, he has played 111 matches for the Saudi club, scoring 99 goals.