Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Unprecedented Record Against Germany, Scores Historic Winner To Help Portugal Reach UEFA Nations League Final

Portugal finally ended their prolonged drought against Germany as they secured a place in the UEFA Nations League final with a 2-1 win over Julian Nagelsmann's side. Goals from Francisco Conceição and Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal to register a comeback victory over Germany in the UEFA Nations League semifinal.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shattered Unprecedented Record Against Germany In UEFA Nations League

Florian Wirtz headed Germany ahead with a brilliant header at the stroke of 48 minutes, and Germany looked towards another victory. But two goals in a gap of five minutes wrapped up a brilliant night for Portugal at the Allianz Arena. In the proceedings, Ronaldo also ended his long-standing wait to register a win against Germany. The 40-year-old had lost the previous five encounters against Germany and Portugal also won their first match in the last 25 years against the Die Mannschaft.

Francisco Conceição whipped in a brilliant left-foot curler past Ter Stegen, and then Ronaldo tapped in to double the lead, which eventually proved to be the winner. Portugal will now face the winner of the match between Spain and France. Ronaldo could lay his hand on his second UEFA Nations League title after he led the team to the 2019 title.

Cristiano Ronaldo Extends International Goal Scoring Streak