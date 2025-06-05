Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Unprecedented Record Against Germany, Scores Historic Winner To Help Portugal Reach UEFA Nations League Final

Updated 5 June 2025 at 16:48 IST
Portugal finally ended their prolonged drought against Germany as they secured a place in the UEFA Nations League final with a 2-1 win over Julian Nagelsmann's side. Goals from Francisco Conceição and Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal to register a comeback victory over Germany in the UEFA Nations League semifinal.
Florian Wirtz headed Germany ahead with a brilliant header at the stroke of 48 minutes, and Germany looked towards another victory. But two goals in a gap of five minutes wrapped up a brilliant night for Portugal at the Allianz Arena. In the proceedings, Ronaldo also ended his long-standing wait to register a win against Germany. The 40-year-old had lost the previous five encounters against Germany and Portugal also won their first match in the last 25 years against the Die Mannschaft.
Francisco Conceição whipped in a brilliant left-foot curler past Ter Stegen, and then Ronaldo tapped in to double the lead, which eventually proved to be the winner. Portugal will now face the winner of the match between Spain and France. Ronaldo could lay his hand on his second UEFA Nations League title after he led the team to the 2019 title.
Ronaldo also extended his lead at the top of the international goal-scoring charts. The former Manchester United forward scored his 137th goal in international football and also scored his 937th career goal. He remains in the hunt for the coveted 1000-goal career record. Ronaldo's future has also been a subject of debate. His contract with Al-Nassr will expire at the end of this month, and he is yet to sign a new deal with the Saudi Pro League club. FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently hinted that the Portugal legend might be targeted by clubs competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.
