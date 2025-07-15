Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Admits Lamine Yamal Is Better Than His Father - And Gets Fact Checked Over Dubious Claim

Is Lamine Yamal (L) better than Cristiano Ronaldo? The latter's son thinks so. | Image: Instagram: @lamineyamal & @cristiano

Comparing sportspeople of different generations can often be a challenge, and the same can be said about football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal. The Portugal captain is a veteran of the game currently competing in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr, whereas the 18-year-old Spain international is a star for La Liga giants Barcelona.

And while most comparisons to Yamal are reserved for Argentina and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, a recent comparison between Ronaldo and Yamal was made during a live stream that also happened to include Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr.

When it was put to him that Yamal as of now may be a better player than his father, Cristiano Jr. came back with a retort that ended up getting him fact checked big time on social media.

Ronaldo's Son Gets Facts Wrong

Ronaldo's son admitted that while he understood people saying that Yamal is a better footballer than his father at present, his list of trophies does not compare.

"Right now, yeah. Okay, but Lamine (Yamal) hasn't won anything yet," he told streamer 2xRaKai.

Unfortunately, the claim that Yamal ‘hasn’t won anything' yet is one that is simply not true - he is a two-time La Liga and one-time Copa del Rey winner, and has also won the Euros with Spain in 2024.

And it was that statement that saw him ridiculed and fact checked by social media users.

When Ronaldo Beat Yamal

Interestingly, the last time that Ronaldo and Yamal came up against each other in a football game it was the former who emerged victorious.

Spain and Portugal met in the final of the UEFA Nations League in 2025 and it was Ronaldo's Portugal who came up trumps in the match.