FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Prize Money: Chelsea's Winnings More Than PSG's Earnings For Winning The UEFA Champions League

Most football fans expected a one-sided FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final when it became clear that PSG would take on Chelsea. After all, while both boast strong teams, there was an argument to be made that the Parisiens are easily one of the best teams in the world, if not the best.

This PSG side won the UEFA Champions League in dominant fashion and while Chelsea also won the UEFA Conference League in similar fashion, there is a clear gulf in class between Europe's premier and tertiary football tournaments.

However, the Blues from London flipped the script big time thanks to a Cole Palmer masterclass, with the English playmaker scoring 2 goals and assisting Joao Pedro's third as they ran out 3-0 winners on the day.

The trophy not only adds to their trophy cabinet, but also boosts the club's accounts too. Read on to find out how much money the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 winners took home.

Chelsea's Total Prize Money Explained

The amount of prize money a club earns in the tournament was directly dependent on how far they go into the knockouts.

Since Chelsea made it to the final, as did PSG, they were both guaranteed around £55 million anyway. An additional £30 million would go to the winners, in this case the London side.

Therefore, they earned a staggering £85 million from winning the tournament - and this is not factoring in participation fees, which are tougher to calculate but would see the sum cross the £100 million mark.

FIFA CWC Outdoes Champions League

To make things even more interesting, Chelsea actually got more money for winning the Club World Cup than PSG did for winning the Champions League.

The new expanded UCL format saw the Paris-based side net a cool £70.8 million for going the distance - but that figure is dwarfed by what Chelsea earned.

The revamped Club World Cup was meant to be FIFA's answer to the Champions League, and based on the money that teams stand to earn, it has more than lived up to that billing.