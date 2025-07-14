FIFA Club World Cup: Donald Trump Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi While Picking His Football G.O.A.T

Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final to lift the FIFA Club World Cup at the MetLife Stadium. US President Donald Trump was one of the high-profile attendees during the final.

Chelsea Defeated PSG To Lift FIFA Club World Cup Final

PSG started as the utter favourites as the Champions League winners entered the game by dominating their opponents throughout the tournament. But the Blues executed their plans perfectly and foiled PSG's hopes to lift the refurbished FIFA Club World Cup on US soil. Cole Palmer scored a brace while new recruit Joao Pedro scored the third goal as Chelsea got the better of PSG to lay their hands on the second trophy of the season.

US President Donald Trump Picked His Football G.O.A.T

Donald Trump was one of the high-profile attendees at the stadium alongside FIFA chief Gianni Infantino. During an interaction with DAZN during the match, Trump was asked about his Football G.O.A.T. The US President named Pele as his favourite, snubbing both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said, "Many years ago, when I was young, they brought a player called Pele to play and he played for a team called the Cosmos," said Trump.

"And this place was packed - it was an earlier version of this stadium [the MetLife Stadium] and it was Pele."

“I don’t want to date myself but that was a long time ago and I was a young guy so I came to watch Pele and he was fantastic. So probably I’ll go old-fashioned - that’s like saying Babe Ruth and saying Pele was so great.”

The importance of the FIFA Club World Cup is huge, given USA are also set to play host to the next FIFA World Cup in 2026. Incidentally, MetLife Stadium will also hold the World Cup final.