No Messi Magic In New York As Spanish Armada Lift The FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after La Roja sealed a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final at New York Stadium on Monday, July 20 (IST).

Ferran Torres struck the decisive goal late in extra time, netting in the 106th minute. Pedro Porro’s cross to the back post was kept alive by Nico Williams, and Torres fired a stunning shot into the net.

With this triumph, Spain claimed their second FIFA World Cup title. La Rojas claimed their first FIFA World Cup title back in 2010 when they defeated the Netherlands in the summit clash.

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Spain Crowned World Cup 2026 Champions

Spain dominated Argentina right from the start of the final. La Roja did not allow the Argentine attackers a single clear opportunity. Spain controlled 65 percent of possession and registered 20 shots on goal, 12 of which were on target. In contrast, Argentina managed just 35 percent possession and produced only two attempts, neither of which tested the goalkeeper.

It was Emiliano Martínez’s stunning performance between the posts for Argentina, otherwise, La Albiceleste could have conceded more goals in the grand finale of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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The decisive moment of the match came in the added minutes of the second half when Enzo Fernández received a red card, leaving Argentina down to 10 men. The Albiceleste struggled to maintain control in midfield after Fernández’s dismissal.

Argentina suffered another setback in the 44th minute when Lisandro Martínez was forced off with an injury and had to be substituted.

Rodri Wins Golden Ball At FIFA World Cup 2026

It’s astonishing how Spain staged a comeback at the FIFA World Cup 2026. La Roja began their campaign with a goalless draw against Cape Verde but went on to top Group H with seven points.

In the Round of 32, Spain swept aside Austria with a commanding 3-0 win. Merino’s last-gasp strike then secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Portugal in the Round of 16. The quarter-final against Belgium proved tricky, yet Spain held firm to edge a 2-1 win. In the semi-final, they underlined their status as favourites by defeating France 2-0. Mikel Oyarzabal was pivotal, finishing as Spain’s top scorer with five goals and one assist.