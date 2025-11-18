Manchester United Striker Benjamin Sesko Is Likely To Be Out For A Month, Expected To be Back In December

Manchester United forward Benjamin Sesko's injury has remained a major concern. Sesko picked up a knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur and had to be substituted in the match. A last-minute Matthijs de Ligt goal saw United play out a 2-2 draw to maintain their unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Benjamin Sesko's Injury Timeline Revealed

Sesko's injury triggered a massive panic in the United ranks, but as per Sky Sports, the striker could be out for a month and should be back in December. As per the report, scans revealed there is no severe damage and the player will undergo rehabilitation, which is expected to last at least four weeks.

Sesko arrived at United for a whopping £73.7 million and has been involved in 12 matches so far. He didn't feature for Slovenia in the international break and will also miss the upcoming home fixture against Everton at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have managed to overturn their form and are currently unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches.

Who Will Replace Benjamin Sesko?

Sesko's absence means Bryan Mbeumo could be handed a more central role. The forward has been in ravishing form and has already scored five goals in the English top flight. United finished 15th in the Premier League last season, and Ruben Amorim's side has already shown a lot of encouraging prospects.

Advertisement

Mbeumo has combined well with the likes of Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes, and his form will be crucial if they are to finish in the top four. Sesko's injury means United are expected to block any moves for Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch international has had very limited game time so far this season, and there have been reports that the player might be looking for a new club in January.