Cristiano Ronaldo to Remain at Al-Nassr as Star Forward Pens New Two-year Deal With Saudi Pro League Club

Since the end of the Saudi Pro League season, there had been plenty of speculation around the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal superstar had signed with Al-Nassr in the winter of 2022 and has been an integral part of their side since then, but had hinted that he may be ready to leave the club in a social media post.

However, the rumours of him leaving the Saudi Arabian club have now been put to rest as he has signed a new contract that extends his stay at the side for two more years, meaning he will be 42 when his next deal expires.

"A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together," Ronaldo said in an X post announcing the renewal.

Ronaldo Did Not Want to Leave

It is worth noting, however, that despite the rumours linking him away from the side he did make it clear afterwards that he wanted to stay on.

After Portugal beat Spain to win the UEFA Nations League, Ronaldo made a short statement to journalists that confirmed his intention to remain with the club.

"Future? Nothing will change. Al Nassr? Yes," he said.

And given the kind of personal success he has enjoyed with the club, it made sense to stay on - especially when considering the financial benefits on offer.

Another Chance at Glory With Al-Nassr

Ronaldo has scored 93 goals in 105 appearances with the side so far but they do not have the major trophies to show for those goals.

Ronaldo has won only the Arab Club Champions Cup during his time at the side and they have missed out on bigger trophies like the Saudi Pro League title and the AFC Asian Champions League.