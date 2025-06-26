Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Backed To Feature For Argentina In 2026 FIFA World Cup: 'Don't See Him Missing Out'

Lionel Messi's future has been the subject of severe speculation. The Inter Miami star led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup crown in 2022 in Qatar.

Lionel Messi' FIFA World Cup Participation Addressed

Messi is now involved in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with Inter Miami and will face his former club PSG in the next round. Messi has unarguably been Argentina's best player in the recent past, and his availability in the next FIFA World Cup remains a mystery. Argentina will definitely be one of the favourites for the next edition of the tournament, which is scheduled to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Nicolas Otamendi believes Mesi will certainly play in the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup.

In an interaction with Radio La Red, the Argentine international said, “Obviously, as the World Cup gets closer, he will make his decision.

“But I don't see Leo [Messi] missing out on the World Cup. Leo is Leo, the best player in soccer history.

"Right now, he's living in the moment. He's enjoying the Club World Cup. Leo's focus is on continuing to compete, taking it month by month and seeing how he feels.

“He will make his decision based on how he feels physically, but you will never take away Leo's desire to compete, to be there, to help the team. It's in his DNA. Leo is different."

